Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WRONGFUL CONVICTION-COMPENSATION
Virginia man seeking compensation for wrongful imprisonment
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who was wrongfully convicted in a 1979 rape and burglary is still trying to get compensated from the state for his wrongful imprisonment. Calvin Wayne Cunningham told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the conviction sent his life into a downward spiral. He was exonerated in 2011, but was never compensated. After his 1988 parole, he began using drugs and committing other crimes to support his habit. In 2013, state Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, introduced a bill to award him almost $300,000 in compensation. Cunningham said she withdrew the bill because of his later convictions.
NAVY SEAL-TEXTING CHARGE
Navy SEAL Team 6 member convicted in sexting case
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A member of the Navy's elite SEAL Team 6 has been convicted of indecent conduct in a case where he was accused of impersonating someone and soliciting nude photos of women. A Navy statement obtained by The Virginian-Pilot says petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Howard was sentenced Friday to 30 days in a military prison. He was also ordered to forfeit $500 in pay for three months and had his rank reduced. Prosecutors alleged during a court-martial in Norfolk that Howard pretended to be a female dietitian hired by the Navy in order to get women to send naked pictures.
VIRGINIA PRIMARY
Monday is final day to register to vote for primary
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The deadline to register to vote in Virginia's Democratic presidential primary has arrived. Voters who want to cast a ballot in the March 3 contest must be registered by Monday. Virginia law doesn't currently allow same-day registration. The state Board of Elections said any Virginian can check or update their registration or register for the first time online. Registration is also available in person or by mail. Virginia Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention, so no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot March 3.
TRUMP-GUN-POLITICS
Trump campaigns as 2nd Amendment warrior
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is fully embracing the mantle of gun rights champion as he makes his pitch for reelection. In a campaign appearance Monday night in New Hampshire, Trump framed the right to bear arms as being as precious as the rights to privacy, free speech and religious freedom. It's a stark turn from earlier moments in his presidency when he toyed with pushing Congress to enact stricter gun laws after mass shootings. Trump's campaign advisers believe the president can draw a sharp contrast on gun rights with the eventual Democratic presidential nominee.
CIA STORE-FRAUD
Plea hearing scheduled in fraud case at CIA souvenir store
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for a northern Virginia man accused of stealing nearly $60,000 from a store he worked at on the campus of the Central Intelligence Agency. Kevin Tea of Springfield initially pleaded not guilty to wire fraud charges in federal court in Alexandria. But, court documents now show a plea-agreement hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. A court affidavit says Tea worked at a souvenir store on the CIA grounds between 2016 and 2018. The affidavit accuses Tea of defrauding the store out of more than $58,000 by directing refund charges at the store to his personal accounts.
HAMPTON ROADS-ECONOMIC REPORT
Report: Eastern Virginia's economy continues to grow in 2020
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The economy in Virginia's Hampton Roads region is expected to continue to grow this year. And it's mostly because of a surge in military spending. The state's coastal area will also benefit economically from increases in tourism as well as traffic that comes through the Port of Virginia. The projection came late last month from Old Dominion University's Strome College of Business. The region is home to the wold's largest navy base. And about 40 percent of economic activity in Hampton Roads is connected to the military. Economic growth in the region is expected to outpace Virginia and the United States.
TUBMAN-DOUGLASS-STATUES
Maryland unveils statues of Tubman, Douglass in Capitol
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — At a time when states are debating the removal of Confederate monuments, Maryland has added bronze statues of two of the state's famous black historical figures to the Maryland State House. The life-sized statues of abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass were unveiled Monday night in the Old House Chamber. That's the same room where slavery was abolished in Maryland in 1864. The unveiling comes as the state has taken steps to reflect its rich black history. Last month, for the first time, the walls of the Maryland Senate were adorned with a portrait of a former black lawmaker.
MARIJUANA DECRIMINALIZATION-VIRGINIA
Virginia moves toward marijuana decriminalization
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is moving toward decriminalizing simple possession of marijuana. The state House on Monday passed a decriminalization bill with bipartisan support. The state Senate is expected to pass its own version shortly. Gov. Ralph Northam has signaled his support for the measure. If passed, the legislation would scrap criminal charges for possessing marijuana and replace them with small fines. Supporters have argued the measure is needed in part because African Americans are disproportionately charged with drug crimes. A measure to legalize marijuana failed earlier this year.