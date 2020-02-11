‘I just have a libertarian streak.’ Nine House Republicans vote with Democrats to decriminalize marijuana.

Virginia Democrats have made no secret that they planned to use their new majorities to decriminalize marijuana this year. (To the extent that there’s been a debate, it’s been focused on whether the state should skip straight to outright legalization.)
Less certain was how many members of the GOP, whose leaders have blocked decriminalization legislation for years, would support the proposal.
The answer came with a floor vote Monday, when nine GOP delegates, or just shy of a quarter of the caucus’ members, joined House Democrats to pass a bill reducing the penalty for possession of a half ounce or less to a $25 fine.
Members gave varied reasons for their vote.
“I just have a libertarian streak,” said Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier. “People should be able to do stuff.”
Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, who also frequently aligns himself with libertarian values, called chasing low-level drug offenders a poor use of police resources.
“I don’t think we should be putting people in jail for possession of marijuana,” he said. “I’d rather we use law enforcement resources to go after violent criminals and people that are creating victims.”
