Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Islanders beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 and kept Alex Ovechkin stuck at 698 career goals. Anthony Beauvillier scored twice and Josh Bailey had three assists for New York. Thomas Greiss made 25 saves to pick up his 16th victory of the season. The Islanders have won four of their past six games to strengthen their position in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff race. Barry Trotz has not lost in Washington as Islanders coach since helping the Capitals win the Stanley Cup in 2018. His old team not only lost a second consecutive home game in regulation but also watched center Evgeny Kuznetsov leave with an upper-body injury.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have hired Jennifer King as a coaching intern who will work with the offensive staff throughout the season. King will be a full-year intern but not a full-time assistant coach. The NFL currently does not have a black woman as a full-time assistant. She most recently worked as an offensive assistant at Dartmouth College. Before that she interned for the Carolina Panthers during now-Redskins coach Ron Rivera's tenure with them. Rivera called King a bright young coach and said his firsthand knowledge of her work ethic and preparation were big factors in the Redskins hiring her.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Chuck Clark. He had a career-high 12 starts in 2019 and led the team with 68 tackles. Clark was set to enter the final season of his rookie contract in 2020. Selected in the sixth round of the 2017 draft out of Virginia Tech, Clark spent his first two NFL seasons playing on special teams and serving as backup on defense before enjoying a breakthrough year. The Ravens won the AFC North with a 14-2 record.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Devonnte Holland blocked a shot and made two free throws in the final 19 seconds as Radford held off Winthrop 81-77 after nearly blowing a 27-point lead. Radford snapped Winthrop's 14-game winning streak after the Eagles received a vote in the AP Top 25 poll. Winthrop's last defeat was on Dec. 14 at Furman. Carlik Jones had 20 points and Travis Fields, Jr. added 19 for Radford, which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Hunter Hale had 24 points for the Eagles. Russell Jones added 13 points, and Chandler Vaudrin had 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.