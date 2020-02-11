George Mason looks to end streak vs VCU

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Marcus Santos-Silva has averaged 12.7 points and 8.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Rams. Complementing Santos-Silva is De'Riante Jenkins, who is putting up 10.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. The Patriots are led by Javon Greene, who is averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals.GIFTED GREENE: Greene has connected on 33.6 percent of the 140 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 29 over the last five games. He's also made 79.8 percent of his foul shots this season.