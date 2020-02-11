Forecast: A soaking rain likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Expect a soggy Tuesday, especially during the morning and midday. After a warm day today, we’ll cool down for Wednesday
TUESDAY: Moderate to heavy rain likely in the morning/midday. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 100%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and much cooler. A few showers in the late afternoon/evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and potentially a thunderstorm. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. Lows in the low 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for a late day rain shower. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.