Forecast: A soaking rain likely

By Andrew Freiden | February 11, 2020 at 4:25 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 4:25 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Expect a soggy Tuesday, especially during the morning and midday. After a warm day today, we’ll cool down for Wednesday

TUESDAY: Moderate to heavy rain likely in the morning/midday. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and much cooler. A few showers in the late afternoon/evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and potentially a thunderstorm. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. Lows in the low 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for a late day rain shower. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60. (Rain Chance: 40%)

