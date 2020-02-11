Fill the Day with Play: Your family playbook for making any time playtime

No, we’re not suggesting that you teach your children to play with their food! To the contrary, we recommend taking the time to sit down to a meal together as a family, in order to model manners, communication skills, and healthy eating. Try some fun and easy conversation-starting questions, like “What was the best part of your day today?” or “What do you think you will do tomorrow?” Tip : Set a rule that says your dinner table is a screen-free zone and truly focus on listening to your child. Listening helps to build self-esteem in children by communicating that you value who they are and have respect for what they’re saying.