Music lineup for 2020 Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dr. Dog and The Motet will headline the music lineup for the 2020 Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival.
Dominion Energy Riverrock has announced the full list of music acts performing in this year’s festival.
The outdoor sports and music festival will be held on Brown’s Island and Historic Tredegar from May 15 to May 17.
Dr. Dog will bring a wide range of sounds and sonic exploration to the Dominion Energy Riverrock stage.
The Philadelphia-based artists have maintained an enduring commitment to their own creative evolution. The band is currently touring in support of their most recent album, “Critical Equation”, which was released in April 2018.
The Motet creates an energy that comes from unity and movement during their performances to form the unique sound they’ll bring to Richmond.
The Motet released “Death or Devotion” in January 2019, their ninth full-length album.
“We are very excited to announce Dr. Dog and The Motet as headliners for a great weekend of diverse offerings and performances during Dominion Energy Riverrock,” Stephen Lecky, Director of Events for Venture Richmond, said. “Every performer in this year’s lineup will bring energy for fans and spectators as we highlight downtown Richmond’s vibrant riverfront and outdoor adventure opportunities.”
The musical lineup for the 2020 Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival includes:
Friday, May 15
- 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sam Reed
- 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., The Motet
Saturday, May 16
- 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., The Northerners
- 2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., PhotoSynthesizers
- 3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., The Hot Seats
- 4:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
- 6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Liz Cooper & The Stampede
- 8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Dr. Dog
Sunday, May 17
- 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., The Embalmers
- 2:20 p.m. – 3:20 p.m., Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
- 3:40 p.m.– 5:00 p.m., Suggesting Rhythm
For event registration and further information about Dominion Energy Riverrock 2020, click here.
