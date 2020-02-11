Dominion Energy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.1 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.18 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.
The energy company posted revenue of $4.47 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.45 billion, or $1.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.57 billion.
Dominion Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.60 per share.
Dominion Energy shares have increased 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed roughly 4%. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.
