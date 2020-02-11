Dinwiddie’s Wray goes from first female Dinwiddie football player to semi-pro

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Five years ago, Cheyenne Wray decided to give football a try, and now she’s taking her game to the semi-pro level. Wray signed a contract with the River City Sting of the United States Women’s Football League on Tuesday morning.
“I had tried other sports and they didn’t really work out for me,” Wray said of how she got into football in the eighth grade. “Eventually I was just like ‘you know what? I’m going to try it.’”
“When coach asked me ‘what do we do about this?,' I said she deserves the right to give it a shot,” Dinwiddie head coach Billy Mills added. “She hasn’t looked back since that day.”
In fact, she sprung forward. Cheyenne earned the Generals’ starting long snapper job and played on the offensive and defensive lines as well. It didn’t take her long to feel like one of the guys. Enduring her first hit took care of that.
“As soon as I got back up, I’m like ‘you know what? I love this,’” Cheyenne laughed. “It might make me a little bit insane, but I love this. I love doing this. I love being here with all of these guys and they’re treating me like an equal.”
Tuesday, Cheyenne took the step of getting to the next level, signing her professional contract in front of teammates, friends and family in Dinwiddie’s auditorium. While many players have come before her on the stage to sign national letters of intent to attend colleges and universities, she got her moment as the first player to ink a semi-pro deal at the school.
“That is your dream when you’re playing in high school,” the senior said. “You want to continue to the next level, whatever that next level may be, and I get to go to that next level.”
Cheyenne may be the first female football player to wear a Dinwiddie jersey, but she probably will not be the last, and even though she’s leaving the Generals to take her next step in life, her footprint will remain.
“She’s inspiring anybody out there who may not be gifted with this or that but if you work hard, good things will happen for you,” remarked Mills. “That’s exactly what she’s done.”
Cheyenne hopes she’s paved the way as well.
“If one person got up and did something when they wanted to make history or they wanted to do something different, that makes this worth it for me.”
The River City Sting play a six game schedule this spring, opening their season on March 28.
