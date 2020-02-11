City council planning next steps after voting to scrap Navy Hill development

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Councilors are plotting a pathway forward following a contentious meeting over the now tanked Navy Hill development project.
“Most people want development in that area. It’s just how do we get from the beginning to the end,” Councilor Kristen Larson said.
While scrapping the $1.5 billion investment in one hand Monday night at City Hall, the council also approved a resolution that lays the blueprint to solicit development in the area of the now-closed Richmond Coliseum.
Larson, who voted against Navy Hill, says one of the first steps is getting a proper appraisal of the land to see how much it’s worth. After that, it is up to the community.
"The big vision is something that we hope comes from the community, as well as you know the diversity from getting a number of bids and possible projects for that area that could come if we lower the restrictions that were in the first RFP and open it up to more possibilities,” Larson said.
ChamberRVA President Brian Anderson says the area is woefully underutilized but also insists development there needs to pay its own way.
“Disappointed but we remain confident that we will continue to move forward. This project is needed in whatever shape or form it can come out of,” Anderson said.
Another big question: Will any development down here include a new arena? Larson says that’s still up for debate, along with exactly how the city would pay for all this.
Now a split city council and mayor must come together to move the needle forward one way or another.
“You end up coming out on the other end and learning a lot from the process,” Larson said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.