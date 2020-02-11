Chesterfield Police investigating deadly stabbing

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway in Chesterfield County after a man was stabbed.
Police said they were called to the 7200 block of Cherry Hill Park Avenue for a male outside a residence who had been stabbed.
Arriving officers located the victim on a front porch.
No information on a possible suspect was immediately available.
Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call Chesterfield Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit anonymous tips through the P3 app.
