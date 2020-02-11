Bon Secours Pediatrics of Richmond at Reynold’s Crossing opens in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours Pediatrics of Richmond at Reynold’s Crossing is a new pediatric primary care office that has opened in Henrico.
Services at the new facility will be offering comprehensive pediatric care from birth through college.
As well as pediatric care, the practice will provide services to patients dealing with behavioral issues as well as chronic medical issues such as asthma, allergies and obesity.
The office occupies 5,122 square feet with nine patient rooms and a private entrance on the outside of the building.
Dr. Phillip Valmores, M.D. and Brittany Siller, a Pediatric Trained Nurse Practitioner, will be operating the new office.
The new facility is located at 7001 Forest Avenue in Suite 103 near Glenside Drive.
To schedule an appointment at the new Bon Secours Pediatrics of Richmond at Reynold’s Crossing, call 804-285-6811. New patients are now being accepted.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.