Two school districts reopening after major flu outbreaks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two school districts are reopening after major flu outbreaks forced them to cancel classes.
Staff from King William and Prince Edward County Schools spent the last few days deep cleaning campuses to hopefully stop the spread of the flu.
Henrico County Schools are also working to stop the spread of the illness.
According to the district, multiple schools are reporting that more students are sick with the illness.
Officials are warning parents if your kid has a fever, that child needs to stay home until he or she is fever-free for a full 24 hours without the use of medication.
