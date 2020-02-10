Space station delivery from Virginia nixed at last minute

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - A space station delivery from Virginia has been delayed at least four days because of trouble with ground equipment.
Northrop Grumman came within two to three minutes of launching a cargo ship to the International Space Station on Sunday.
With rain and clouds in the forecast this week at Wallops Island, the launch is now off until at least Thursday.
The capsule atop Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket holds 4 tons of space station supplies, including cheese and candy for the three station residents.
