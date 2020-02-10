Science Museum of Virginia celebrating Valentine’s Day with heart dissections

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Science Museum of Virginia is celebrating Valentine’s Day by studying hearts - not iconic red symbol everyone thinks of on the holiday about love - but the real organ that pumps blood in the body.
The museum is offering three sheep heart dissections on Friday, Feb. 14 to help guests understand the structure and how it works.
“A four-chambered sheep heart is close to the same size and functions in the same manner as a human heart. Watching staff get hands-on while describing each element and layer of the organ helps guests grasp the complexity of the body, and how all biological systems are interrelated,” a release said.
The dissections will be at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. All ages are welcome.
The demonstration will be included in regular admission, $15.50 for adults, $13.50 for youth and seniors and $10 for preschool-age children.
