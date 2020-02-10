Richmond native is member of oldest Maritime Strike Squadron

Ensign Jonathan Crockett, a Richmond native, is an intelligence officer responsible for analyzing information on the HSM-71, which supports the aircraft carrier, USS John C. Stennis. (Source: Navy Office of Community Outreach)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 10, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond native is a member of the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, the oldest Maritime Strike Squadron.

Ensign Jonathan Crockett, a Richmond native, is an intelligence officer responsible for analyzing information on the HSM-71, which supports the aircraft carrier, USS John C. Stennis.

Crockett is a 2011 graduate of Deep Run High School and a 2015 graduate of James Madison University.

Crockett sees the same successful values in the Navy that are similar to those same values in Richmond.

“Growing up I learned the importance of an analytical mindset,” Crockett said. “I also grew up in a military household where I learned that good order and discipline in the household can lead to good order and discipline in the military.”

Sailors on the HSM-71 are part of history by flying with “Romeo” helicopters, which are the newest, most advanced in the fleet.

