Police: Woman wanted for attempted check fraud
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 10, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 11:50 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - According to police, a woman is wanted for attempting to cash a fraudulent check worth $1,500.

At approximately 11:10 a.m., a woman attempted to cash a fraudulent check using a stolen Virginia driver’s license and debit card.

The crime occurred at the Virginia Credit Union located at 301 Temple Lake Drive in Colonial Heights.

The suspect has shoulder-length brown hair wearing a red sweatshirt and was seen driving a newer model Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

