Police: Woman wanted for attempted check fraud

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - According to police, a woman is wanted for attempting to cash a fraudulent check worth $1,500.
At approximately 11:10 a.m., a woman attempted to cash a fraudulent check using a stolen Virginia driver’s license and debit card.
The crime occurred at the Virginia Credit Union located at 301 Temple Lake Drive in Colonial Heights.
The suspect has shoulder-length brown hair wearing a red sweatshirt and was seen driving a newer model Ford Explorer.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
