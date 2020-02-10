Police: Teen arrested after shooting at officers in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police said they arrested a 17-year-old after they say the teen shot at two police officers in Mosby Court.
Around 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 8, two RPD officers reported to dispatch that they were fired at in the area of Spotsylvania and Accommodation Streets.
Other officers responded and set up a perimeter minutes after the single shot was fired. A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection to the shooting.
The teen is charged with the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Police said the officers were not injured and the vehicle was not hit.
“A small caliber shell casing was recovered at the scene but the firearm has not yet been located,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Detective S. Odic at (804) 229-8175 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
