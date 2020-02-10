Patti LaBelle, The Whispers performing at Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Patti LaBelle and The Whispers will be performing together at the Altria Theater.
Known as the “Godmother of Soul”, Patti LaBelle is world-renowned for her dynamic career as an entertainer and entrepreneurial success.
LaBelle has created a unique platform of versatility in music such as classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual sonnets.
LaBelle released her first jazz album, Bel Hommage, and a holiday album called Patti LaBelle and Friends - Home for the Holidays, from her own record label, GPE Records.
Joining Patti LaBelle on stage will be The Whispers, a group from Los Angeles with an impressive legacy of R&B hits since the late 1960′s.
The Whispers were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2003 and The Official R&B Music Hall of Fame in 2014.
Patti LaBelle and The Whispers will grace the stage at Altria Theater on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Altria Theater Box Office, Altria Theater’s website or by phone at 800-512-ETIX (3849).
Ticket prices start at $40.
