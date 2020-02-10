One killed, three injured in crash on I-95

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and three others injured after a crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County.
According to police, Charles Petty, 60, of Brooklyn, New York was heading south on I-95, near mile marker 127, Saturday night when he lost control and hit another southbound vehicle.
The impact caused the other vehicle to run off the left side of the roadway and overturn.
Petty was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 42-year-old woman from Connecticut, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. Both passengers - 46-year-old and 25-year-old men - were also taken to a hospital for serious injuries.
Police say all three people injured were not wearing seatbelts.
A medical emergency is being considered a factor in the crash.
