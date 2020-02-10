News to Know for Feb. 10: Navy Hill vote tonight; Funeral for toddler killed; Schools reopen after flu; Big temperatures swings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
We’ll get both warm and chilly weather this week plus a few rain chances. But if you’re hoping for snow, you’re out of luck.
A man was in critical condition after being shot at an apartment complex in Henrico’s East End early Monday morning.
The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle at the Audubon Village Apartments at 1:22 a.m., police said.
The city council could vote today on the future of the Navy Hill project. A vote is on tonight’s city council agenda to strike all ten ordinances needed for the project.
This comes just days after a consultant hired by the city shared his findings. The plan would revitalize part of downtown with a new arena, hotel, housing, restaurant and retail space.
A consultant hired by the city will also present their report on the project.
Mayor Levar Stoney is expected to attend the funeral for 3-year-old Sharmar Hill Jr who was shot and killed in front of his home in Hillside Court on Feb. 1.
Two school districts are reopening after major flu outbreaks forced them to cancel classes.
Staff from King William and Prince Edward County Schools spent the last few days deep cleaning campuses to hopefully stop the spread of the flu.
Officials are warning parents if your kid has a fever, that child needs to stay home until he or she is fever-free for a full 24 hours without the use of medication.
Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign plans to ask for a “partial recanvass” of the results of last week’s Iowa caucuses.
A campaign aide confirmed the plans Sunday night, ahead of a Monday deadline for candidates to ask the Iowa Democratic Party to recanvass the results.
A recanvass is not a recount, but a check of the vote count to ensure the results were added correctly.
Today is the last day to register to vote in the Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary on March 3.
To register or update your voter registration information by mail, it has to be postmarked by today.
You can also register in person by 5 p.m. at your local voter registration office. Or you go online and register by 11:59 tonight.
South Korean class satire “Parasite” became the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards. Read more about the winners from last night here.
Democracy is based upon the conviction that there are extraordinary possibilities in ordinary people. - Harry Emerson Fosdick
