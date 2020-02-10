News to Know for Feb. 10: Navy Hill vote tonight; Funeral for toddler killed; Schools reopen after flu; Big temperatures swings

News to Know for Feb. 10: Navy Hill vote tonight; Funeral for toddler killed; Schools reopen after flu; Big temperatures swings
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 10, 2020 at 6:34 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 6:54 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.

Big Temperature Swings

We’ll get both warm and chilly weather this week plus a few rain chances. But if you’re hoping for snow, you’re out of luck.

A week with big temperature swings and couple batches of rain

Henrico Shooting Overnight

A man was in critical condition after being shot at an apartment complex in Henrico’s East End early Monday morning.

Henrico Police investigated a shooting Monday morning at the Audubon Village Apartments.
Henrico Police investigated a shooting Monday morning at the Audubon Village Apartments. (Source: NBC12)

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle at the Audubon Village Apartments at 1:22 a.m., police said.

Navy Hill Vote Tonight

The city council could vote today on the future of the Navy Hill project. A vote is on tonight’s city council agenda to strike all ten ordinances needed for the project.

This comes just days after a consultant hired by the city shared his findings. The plan would revitalize part of downtown with a new arena, hotel, housing, restaurant and retail space.

One of several renderings released of the completed Navy Hill development.
One of several renderings released of the completed Navy Hill development. (Source: City of Richmond)

A consultant hired by the city will also present their report on the project.

Funeral for 3-year-old Shot, Killed

Mayor Levar Stoney is expected to attend the funeral for 3-year-old Sharmar Hill Jr who was shot and killed in front of his home in Hillside Court on Feb. 1.

According to family advocate Charles Willis, the boy shot and killed was 3-year-old Sharmar Hill, Jr.
According to family advocate Charles Willis, the boy shot and killed was 3-year-old Sharmar Hill, Jr. (Source: Facebook)

Last Saturday, hundreds of people attended a vigil for Sharmar in the same spot he was killed.

Vigil held for Toddler shot, killed in Hillside Court

Schools Reopen After Flu Outbreaks

Two school districts are reopening after major flu outbreaks forced them to cancel classes.

Staff from King William and Prince Edward County Schools spent the last few days deep cleaning campuses to hopefully stop the spread of the flu.

Two school districts are back open after staff spent days cleaning campuses.
Two school districts are back open after staff spent days cleaning campuses. (Source: Pixabay)

Officials are warning parents if your kid has a fever, that child needs to stay home until he or she is fever-free for a full 24 hours without the use of medication.

Iowa Caucus Recanvass

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign plans to ask for a “partial recanvass” of the results of last week’s Iowa caucuses.

A campaign aide confirmed the plans Sunday night, ahead of a Monday deadline for candidates to ask the Iowa Democratic Party to recanvass the results.

The first votes are being cast in Iowa Monday night. Democrats are hoping this first primary content will provide clarity.
The first votes are being cast in Iowa Monday night. Democrats are hoping this first primary content will provide clarity. (Source: CNN)

A recanvass is not a recount, but a check of the vote count to ensure the results were added correctly.

Last Day to Register

Today is the last day to register to vote in the Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary on March 3.

To register or update your voter registration information by mail, it has to be postmarked by today.

You can also register in person by 5 p.m. at your local voter registration office. Or you go online and register by 11:59 tonight.

Which Film Made Oscars History?

South Korean class satire “Parasite” became the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards. Read more about the winners from last night here.

Final Thought

Democracy is based upon the conviction that there are extraordinary possibilities in ordinary people. - Harry Emerson Fosdick

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.