ND looks to extend streak vs Virginia

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key and Jay Huff have combined to score 54 percent of Virginia's points this season. For Notre Dame, John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have collectively accounted for 65 percent of all Notre Dame scoring, including 80 percent of the team's points over its last five games.