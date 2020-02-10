Man critically injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was in critical condition after being shot at an apartment complex in Henrico’s East End early Monday morning.
The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle at the Audubon Village Apartments at 1:22 a.m., police said.
Officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported him to VCU Medical Center in critical condition.
No information on a suspect was immediately available.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to called Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
