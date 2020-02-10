Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TEACHER-AIRPODS
Virginia teacher back on job after exchange with student
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Beach middle school teacher is back on the job after he was placed on leave when a video of a confrontation with a student circulated online. WAVY-TV reports that Karl Whitley returned to the classroom Thursday at Kempsville Middle School. Whitley, a 30-year teaching veteran, was placed on leave in January after a video showed him engaging with a student in his eighth-grade civics class. In the video, he pulls AirPods out of the student’s ears after telling him to remove them several times. His students came to his defense after he was put on leave.
AP-US-SCI-SPACE-STATION
Space station delivery from Virginia nixed at last minute
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A space station delivery from Virginia has been delayed at least four days because of trouble with ground equipment. Northrop Grumman came within two to three minutes of launching a cargo ship to the International Space Station on Sunday. With rain and clouds in the forecast this week at Wallops Island, the launch is now off until at least Thursday. The capsule atop Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket holds 4 tons of space station supplies, including cheese and candy for the three station residents.
TUBMAN-DOUGLASS-STATUES
Maryland to unveil statues of Tubman, Douglass in Capitol
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — At a time when states are debating the removal of Confederate monuments, Maryland is adding bronze statues of two of the state's famous black historical figures to the Maryland State House. The statues of abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass will be unveiled Monday night in the Old House Chamber. That's the same room where slavery was abolished in Maryland in 1864. The unveiling comes as the state has taken steps to reflect its rich black history. Last month, for the first time, the walls of the Maryland Senate were adorned with a portrait of a black lawmaker.
AP-VA-UTILITY FEES-DEBT FORGIVEN
Richmond to forgive $3.3(m) in utility fees owed by schools
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says he will forgive $3.3 million in utility fees the city has been trying to collect from Richmond Public Schools for years. Stoney announced the decision last week at a meeting of school and city officials. He said the city will continue to levy stormwater charges on the school system’s more than 50 properties. School leaders said they appreciated the gesture, but object to continued bills. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the dispute centers on a complicated ownership structure for the properties that Superintendent Jason Kamras has called a “legal no-man’s land.” The school system is responsible for its buildings, but does not hold the legal title to them that would convey full ownership.
TICKET LAWSUIT
Judge won't dismiss lawsuit against deputy over ticket
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A deputy sheriff in Virginia is facing trial on a claim she violated the First Amendment rights of a woman by offering to buy another deputy lunch if he issued her a traffic ticket in retaliation for critical Facebook posts. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the case began on Jan. 24, 2019, when Deputy Sheriff James Riley pulled over three drivers for passing a stopped school bus that had its red lights flashing. Spotsylvania County Deputy Sheriff Marcia Curtis overheard the name of one of the drivers over the radio, called Riley’s cellphone and said, “If you ticket this ... person, I will buy you lunch.”
GOP TRAIN ACCIDENT
Five sue driver of trash truck struck by GOP train in 2018
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Two years after a train carrying Republican members of Congress collided with a garbage truck, five passengers have filed lawsuits against the driver, trash company and train conductor. Dana Naylor Jr., 32, was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter after a trial in which authorities alleged he drove a garbage truck onto train tracks on Jan. 31, 2018. The collision killed trash company employee Chris Foley and severely injured another passenger in the truck. Naylor has been targeted by at least eight lawsuits since the crash.
INMATE DEATHS INVESTIGATION
Virginia jail accused of failing to assist with death probe
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia jail that came under state scrutiny after the 2015 death of a mentally ill man is now being accused of failing to cooperate with an investigation into three other inmate deaths. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the state Board of Corrections sent a sternly worded letter to the superintendent of Hampton Roads Regional Jail last month, saying the jail's response to request for investigative records of the inmate deaths “is wholly inadequate.” The jail was heavily criticized after the death of Jamycheal Mitchell, who wasted away in a cell after a series of failures stopped him from being transferred to a state mental hospital.
CHILD SHOT
Richmond police seek public's help in boy's fatal shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are asking for the public's help to identify multiple people they say may have been involved in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy. Sharmar Hill Jr. was shot on Feb. 1 while playing outside his family's apartment in Richmond. Police arrested one person, Antonio Harris, in a carjacking that happened near where the boy was shot. But they said they need help finding additional people they believe were involved in the shooting. Detective Joseph Fultz told the Richmond Times-Dispatch the police believe there were two groups of people shooting at each other when the boy was hit by a stray bullet.