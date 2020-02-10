‘It’s like Typhoid Mary’: Restaurant workers spread diseases because they have no paid sick days

In Virginia, the situation is dire. More than 1.2 million workers in the commonwealth have no paid sick days. With the threat of the flu season and the spread of the coronavirus, Virginia is facing a public health emergency. Restaurant, childcare and home health workers are in direct contact with the public. When they go to work sick, they spread germs to some of our most vulnerable residents. “A sick restaurant worker is like Typhoid Mary. When one worker comes to work sick, the next day several of us are sick,” said Louise.