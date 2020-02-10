Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ja Morant had 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to help the Memphis Grizzlies overcome poor 3-point shooting in a 106-99 victory over the Washington Wizards. Morant scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter as Memphis closed the game on a 22-8 run. Kyle Anderson added 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 14 to help the Grizzlies win despite shooting 5 of 32 from beyond the arc. Bradley Beal scored 26 points for Washington. The Wizards led by as many as 12 early but shot 4 of 26 in the fourth quarter.
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — The typically media-friendly and regular interview request Geo Baker skipped out on Rutgers’ post-game press conference. He had no reason to be salty following his best game of the season that has seen him struggle in Big Ten play since breaking his left thumb at the end of December.However, the team captain and face of the program was getting some extra treatment on his ailing back. While it likely came from the bumps and bruises that come with playing in the Big Ten, his teammate joked it was from carrying the team.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds to lead No. 13 Maryland to a 79-50 win over Rutgers, the Terrapins' ninth straight victory. Maryland reached 20 wins for the 17th-straight season. Maryland forced turnovers on the first five Rutgers possessions and opened a 7-0 lead barely three minutes into the game. The Scarlet Knights hit their final six shots of the first quarter and trailed 25-17. A 12-1 run in the middle of the second quarter helped the Terrapins lead 44-26 at the half. Arella Guirantes led Rutgers with 15 points.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie scored 22 points and Morgan Jones put up her first career double-double to lead No. 17 Florida State over Virginia 63-55. Gillespie was 9-of-18 shooting and had eight rebounds while Jones was 5 of 7 from the field in scoring 11 points with 11 boards. The Seminoles who were coming off a win at No. 5 Louisville, reached 20 wins for eighth straight season. Jocelyn Willoughby made half of her 14 shots in scoring 19 points and Shemera Williams added 12 for the Cavaliers.