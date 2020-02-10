Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — The typically media-friendly and regular interview request Geo Baker skipped out on Rutgers’ post-game press conference. He had no reason to be salty following his best game of the season that has seen him struggle in Big Ten play since breaking his left thumb at the end of December.However, the team captain and face of the program was getting some extra treatment on his ailing back. While it likely came from the bumps and bruises that come with playing in the Big Ten, his teammate joked it was from carrying the team.