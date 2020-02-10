Having troubles getting NBC12? It’s time to adjust your antenna and rescan!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re having problems getting NBC12 on your television, you may need to rescan!
WWBT is in the process of changing the frequency that we broadcast on as part of the FFC mandated repack. As part of this process, WWBT has been forced to broadcast from an interim antenna that is located lower on our tower than our usual top-mount antenna. This is because we must replace the top mount antenna.
There may be some areas that use to be able to receive WWBT that will not receive our signal from the interim antenna.
Our plan is to have a new top mount antenna and new transmitters installed for our launch of the new frequency on March 13 at 2 a.m.
At that time all over-the-air viewers will need to rescan their television to receive WWBT. If you have lost WWBT in the interim the best advice that we can give is to try adjusting your antenna position and rescan.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.