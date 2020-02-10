Goochland adds Wifi hotspots across county

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County has officially launched phase one of adding Wifi Hotspots at certain locations for residents to use.
Hotspots have been added at the Administration Building and at all six Goochland County Fire-Rescue Stations.
Specific parking spaces have been added at the locations for citizen Wifi use.
“The County is developing external and select internal hotspot locations at county facilities county-wide to provide citizens with enhanced opportunities to access broadband internet. This is a short-term strategy to provide access and fill a need while the county implements longer-term broadband strategies to provide all interested Goochland citizens access and options for broadband service provision,” officials said in a release.
Additional locations and community facilities will be added during phase two of the plan.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.