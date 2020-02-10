Four Virginia students being self-monitored for coronavirus, reports say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - Four students in Newport News are being self-monitored for the coronavirus.
According to WVEC, Newport News Public Schools alerted parents that four students who went to China to visit extended family, have to be self-monitored at home for 14 days as a precaution.
However, the students were cleared in a screening in China to return to the United States.
A spokeswoman for Newport News Public Schools says that the students did not travel to Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected.
According to a Virginia Department of Health spokesperson, health officials will continue monitoring the family with daily check-ins as the students pose “little to no risk”.
The Newport News schools that were alerted were Denbigh, Woodside and Warwick.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.