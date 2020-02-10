Four Virginia students being self-monitored for coronavirus, reports say

By Adrianna Hargrove | February 10, 2020 at 7:47 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 7:48 AM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - Four students in Newport News are being self-monitored for the coronavirus.

According to WVEC, Newport News Public Schools alerted parents that four students who went to China to visit extended family, have to be self-monitored at home for 14 days as a precaution.

However, the students were cleared in a screening in China to return to the United States.

A spokeswoman for Newport News Public Schools says that the students did not travel to Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected.

According to a Virginia Department of Health spokesperson, health officials will continue monitoring the family with daily check-ins as the students pose “little to no risk”.

The Newport News schools that were alerted were Denbigh, Woodside and Warwick.

