Forecast: A week with big temperature swings and couple batches of rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ll get both warm and chilly weather this week plus a few rain chances. Still no snow in the forecast.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers developing by afternoon and evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s, high around 60. (PM Rain Chance: 70%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning/midday. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and potentially a thunderstorm. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low to mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. Lows in the low 20s and upper teens, highs in the mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 50s.
