City council to vote on legislation for Navy Hill project tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Votes on legislation for the Navy Hill project will take place tonight.
Last Monday, the committee struck down all ten pieces of legislation that was connected to Navy Hill after a house panel killed a bill to fund the $1.5 billion development after Delegate Jeffrey Bourne pulled support for it.
A consultant hired by the city will also present their report on the project.
The Navy Hill plan would revitalize parts of downtown with a new arena, hotel, housing, restaurant and retail space.
If the vote happens tonight, it would be well ahead of schedule.
The city council was set to vote on the future of the project in two weeks after time for public comment.
The council meeting will start at 6 p.m. this evening.
