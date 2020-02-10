City council approves James River Park master plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council has approved and adopted the James River Park master plan after extensive public input.
Through the public input process, it was made clear that the James River Park System should balance outdoor recreation and natural resource stewardship, along with the historical and cultural role the river plays.
“Concepts for the property’s use, developed by staff and stakeholders, clearly prioritize sustainability in the face of climate change and increased usage, the expansion of protected lands through conservation easements, the acquisition of new lands, the adequate staffing of an attraction growing in popularity, and improved multimodal connectivity within Richmond, treating the river and existing trail network as a key focal point,” officials said in a release.
The master plan also includes the enhancement and restoration of current park structures.
The park system includes 17 different park parcels, including popular destinations such as Belle Isle, Pony Pasture Rapids Park, Pump House Park and the T. Tyler Potterfield Bridge, along with the Buttermilk and North Bank hiking trails.
More details about the master plan can be found here.
