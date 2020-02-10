Chicago to perform at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chicago, one of the best-selling rock bands, will be coming to Richmond to perform at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! as part of the Virginia Lottery Concert Series at Richmond Raceway.
The band will perform on Sunday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Chicago has recorded 36 albums and sold over 100,000,000 records.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. and can be bought online or at The National Box Office along East Broad Street.
