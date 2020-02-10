Chesterfield County lowers concealed carry permit fee

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - For Chesterfield gun owners, it now costs $20 less to apply for a concealed carry permit. The application fee was lowered from $50 to $30.
In January 2020, the county saw the number of applications for permits in one month double, from the number in January 2019. In January 2019, there were 463 applications for concealed carry permits, in January 2020 the number was 971. The highest number of applications was 463, in both January and March 2019.
“There has been a significant increase in applications received since the fee reduction,” explained Circuit Court Clerk Wendy Hughes. " The increase is most likely attributable to multiple factors. In addition to the recent Second Amendment Sanctuary locality movement, we are in a very active legislative session with numerous bills related to firearms. I believe all of these factors play a role in the increase."
The Second Amendment Sanctuary debate made its way to Chesterfield County in December with hundreds rallying in support of the right to bear arms.
“We took a critical examination of those fees, and we found we were charging more than we needed to for that fee - the concealed weapons permit,' explained Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz. "I think we brought in $141,000 last year. We have a part-time person who does the background investigation for the concealed weapons permit, and we were overcharging for the services we were providing.”
Katz says it was “just the responsible thing to do” to lower the application fee when the County Administrator asked department directors to review their “legacy fees."
“Our government in Chesterfield is largely fiscally conservative and we believe in not overcharging our public for the services we provide,” he explained.
Katz says the number of concealed carry permit applications rising could correlate to “the spike in firearms purchases."
“It stands to reason that people lawfully purchasing firearms will lawfully seek a permit in order to carry that firearm,” he said.
According to state law, localities cannot charge more than $50 for processing fees for a concealed permit application. The process includes a background check and could take up to 45 days to complete. The permits are valid for 5 years.
