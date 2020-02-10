Bill Currington performing at Innsbrook After Hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bill Currington will be performing at Innsbrook After Hours.
The show will be held on May 29 at 6 p.m., with the gates opening at 5 p.m.
Since his self-titled debut album on Mercury Records in 2003, Currington has scored eleven career No. 1 singles, with the most recent single being “Don’t Hurt Like It Used To”.
Currington’s other hits that reached the No. 1 spot include such memorable songs as “Good Directions,” “Let Me Down Easy,” “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” “People Are Crazy,” “That’s How Country Boys Roll,” “Hey Girl,” and “We Are Tonight.”
Over the years, Currington has amassed an impressive list of accolades by winning the “Hottest Video of the Year” honor at the fan-voted CMT Music Awards for “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right” in 2006.
The same year, he received an ACM nod for Top New Male Vocalist. His hit duet with Shania Twain, “Party for Two,” earned nominations from both the CMA and ACM. “People Are Crazy” took Currington’s already hot career to another level.
He earned Grammy nominations for Male Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song in addition to being nominated for Single and Song of the Year from the Country Music Association.
Tickets go on sale on Feb. 14 at 10:00 a.m. on Innsbrook After Hours website.
A limited number of early bird general admission tickets will be available for one week for just $21.
