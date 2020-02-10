AARP Virginia issues scam alert ahead Valentine’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - AARP of Virginia issues a scam alert ahead of Valentine’s Day.
With the rise of dating websites comes the rise in online dating scams.
Scammers can create fake profiles, build relationships with others through dating sites, and attempt to steal their money and disappear.
Here are a few red flags to spot a con artist:
- Proposing to chat offline
- Professing their feelings for you before getting to know you
- Offering to visit you if you can help with the traveling costs, then canceling those plans at last minute
Scammers lurk, so be cautious of what information you share and anytime a “love interest” you’ve never seen in person asks for money, it’s more than likely a scam.
