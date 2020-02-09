Three former UVA football player invited to NFL combine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three former Virginia football players have been invited to the NFL’s 2020 Scouting Combine; cornerback Bryce Hall, linebacker Jordan Mack, and wide receiver Joe Reed.
Hall and Mack are recovering from injuries suffered during the 2019 season and are not expected to participate in individual drills.
Hall was a second-team All-America in 2018 and led the nation with 22 pass breakups and was tied for first with 24 passes defended.
Mack appeared in 47 games as a Cavalier and recorded 289 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.
Reed earned first-team All-American honors in 2019 as a kick returner after leading the nation with a 33.2 yards-per-return average. Reed holds the UVA career kick return record with 3,042 yards and the kick returns record for touchdowns with five.
The NFL Scouting Combine takes place in Indianapolis from Feb. 23 to March 2 and the 2020 NFL Draft takes place April 23-25 in Paradise, Nevada.
Per Virginia media press release.
