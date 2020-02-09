Henrico County to offer $10 rabies vaccinations for pets

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Division will provide rabies vaccines for dogs and cats from 9 a.m. to noon Sat., Feb. 15 at the Henrico County Government Center, located at 4301 E. Parham Road.
Each vaccine costs $10 and must be paid in cash. A rabies tag and a certificate of inoculation will be included.
Pet owners must register and pay at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building before being able to see a veterinarian on the first level of the adjacent parking deck.
Pets from all localities are welcome, and all cats must be in carriers.
Under Virginia law, dogs and cats 4 months of age and older must be vaccinated for rabies.
Henrico dog licenses will be available for $10. Licenses now are valid for the life of the animal while the owner lives in Henrico and its rabies vaccinations are kept current.
Also, officers will be available to discuss license and vaccination requirements. For information, call the Animal Protection Unit at (804) 727-8801.
