Science Museum of Virginia presents, Science After Dark: Frozen Science

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Science Museum of Virginia was you to join them for a wintry mix of science discovery and fun!
Explore the Museum’s three floors of exhibits and head to The Dome for a special showing of Frozen at either 5 p.m. or 8 p.m. (extra ticket required) and an all-live planetarium show at 7 p.m. (space is limited to the first 250 guests, no ticket required).
There will also be a flurry of ice and many snow-themed activities for kids to enjoy.
After the shows, step outside to stargaze through telescopes with the Richmond Astronomical Society, weather permitting. (Don’t forget your hat and coat.)
When: Friday, Feb., 21 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The SMV will be offering an online discount up to the day of the event.
Science After Dark admission is $10 online prior to the day of the event. Online discount expires at 11:59 pm on Thursday, Feb., 20.
Tickets purchased on the day of the event are $15.50 for adults; $13.50 for kids (ages 6-12) and seniors (ages 60 and older) and $10 for preschool-aged children (ages 3-5).
Science After Dark admission is free for Museum members and college students with a valid ID.
Admission includes exhibits and event programming. Guests will also be able to add the feature film in the Dome for $5; members may use a Dome pass if they wish. Dome feature film tickets are available at Guest Services.
