Rally comes up short; UVa Men’s Basketball falls 80-73 at No. 5 Louisville

Head coach Tony Bennett says, “First to start the game, they shot lights out and we didn’t. We knew they could shoot, but you have to trust the defense behind you and try to pressure the ball so, I thought we adjusted well. But, I thought some key baskets inside that, they got. They went right inside, and then we gave up a couple of key offensive rebounds that I thought we had. And those are play-hard-ball gets. You have come up with those, but that doesn’t take away from how well our guys fought and how they came back and we were better defensively, but we have to finish the play and to give up the eight offensive rebounds and I think a couple of them were at crucial times and there were some plays made and, it’s just one of those games where it didn’t look good early because of how they were shooting. But, our guys hung in there and again, usually our defense keeps us in there, well this time, our offense had to kind of keep us in there, and Louisville’s a very good team obviously. You can see that.”