Police arrest suspect after man found dead in Richmond store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police have arrested a suspect after a man was found shot to death inside of the 804 Market on Mechanicsville Turnpike.
On Wednesday February 5th, officers found Leon Robinson, with gunshot wounds inside of the store. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
33-year-old Brian Robinson has been arrested and charged with murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Richmond Police are still asking anyone with any information about this incident to call Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000
