Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

GOP TRAIN ACCIDENT
Five sue driver of trash truck struck by GOP train in 2018
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Two years after a train carrying Republican members of Congress collided with a garbage truck, five passengers have filed lawsuits against the driver, trash company and train conductor. Dana Naylor Jr., 32, was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter after a trial in which authorities alleged he drove a garbage truck onto train tracks on Jan. 31, 2018. The collision killed trash company employee Chris Foley and severely injured another passenger in the truck. Naylor has been targeted by at least eight lawsuits since the crash.
INMATE DEATHS INVESTIGATION
Virginia jail accused of failing to assist with death probe
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia jail that came under state scrutiny after the 2015 death of a mentally ill man is now being accused of failing to cooperate with an investigation into three other inmate deaths. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the state Board of Corrections sent a sternly worded letter to the superintendent of Hampton Roads Regional Jail last month, saying the jail's response to request for investigative records of the inmate deaths “is wholly inadequate.” The jail was heavily criticized after the death of Jamycheal Mitchell, who wasted away in a cell after a series of failures stopped him from being transferred to a state mental hospital.
CHILD SHOT
Richmond police seek public's help in boy's fatal shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are asking for the public's help to identify multiple people they say may have been involved in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy. Sharmar Hill Jr. was shot on Feb. 1 while playing outside his family's apartment in Richmond. Police arrested one person, Antonio Harris, in a carjacking that happened near where the boy was shot. But they said they need help finding additional people they believe were involved in the shooting. Detective Joseph Fultz told the Richmond Times-Dispatch the police believe there were two groups of people shooting at each other when the boy was hit by a stray bullet.
LEGISLATIVE CONTINUANCES
Lawmaker's privilege ties up case against ex-NASCAR driver
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia mother of seven young girls says she’s being worn down by repeated delays in the domestic violence case against her estranged husband as his defense lawyer exercises a privilege that most other attorneys don’t have. Court records show the appeals trial for the husband, a former NASCAR driver, has been delayed nine times because his attorney, Republican state lawmaker Jeff Campbell, says he’s too busy with legislative business to come to court. Miranda McClure says Campbell is abusing that privilege to drag out the case. The lawmaker said each continuance was for a good reason.
AP-US-VIRGINIA GUN LAWS
Virginia Democrats advance assault weapon ban
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Virginia are advancing legislation to ban the sale of assault weapons and the possession of high-capacity magazines despite fierce opposition from gun owners. A state House committee on Friday advanced a legislation backed by Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday that would ban the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms, including popular AR-15 style rifles, and prohibit the possession of silencers and magazines that hold more than 12 rounds. It's the most ambitious measure proposed by Northam and one that's met the most pushback, including from members of his own party. Gun owners packed the committee room Friday and erupted in protest when the measured passed. Capitol Police cleared the committee room of almost every spectator after the vote.
SLAVE AUCTION MARKER-VIRGINIA
Plaque marking site of slave auctions missing in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A plaque marking the site of slave auctions in a Virginia city has been reported missing and vandalism was found nearby. News outlets report the marker in Court Square in Charlottesville was missing Thursday. It had been built into a sidewalk. Police say it appears someone used dirt from below the marker to write “1619” on a nearby light pole. The number signifies the year Africans were first brought to Virginia as slaves. Police say it's unclear whether the plaque was stolen or taken for protection. Charlottesville was the site of a deadly 2017 white nationalist rally.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Extreme wind gusts, blowing snow and widespread flooding is making traveling treacherous as a storm system moves into the northeastern United States. At least five people have died in Southern states, where the water is rising in many places after days of rain. The National Weather Service is checking out reports of tornadoes in multiple states. Hundreds of people have been evacuated as their homes and cars have flooded, and many school districts have canceled classes. And when this storm front blows through, there's little room to relax, because forecasters say another major weather system is on its way.
CNS-FORNICATION LAW REPEAL
Virginia fornication law repeal one step closer to law
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawmakers in Virginia are closing a legal loophole that could charge unmarried people with a crime for having consensual sex. The House of Delegates passed a bill this week that aims to repeal the crime of fornication, which makes it illegal for people to have consensual sex outside of marriage. Currently, fornication is a Class 4 misdemeanor and carries a fine of up to $250. Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, introduced House Bill 245 to repeal what he called a Victorian-era law. The Virginia Supreme Court declared the law unconstitutional in 2005.