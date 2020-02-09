House fire displaces five people

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Fire responded to a house fire that displaced five people Saturday.
Deputy Fire Chief Labelle Thomas said fire crews arrived at 133 N. Kalmia Avenue around 10:40 p.m.
Labelle also stated that the residents of the home had made it out safely before firefighters arrived.
The fire was quickly extinguished but it left extensive damage to the kitchen.
The Red Cross was called in to help three adults and two children displaced by the fire.
Labelle said the fire was a result of unattended cooking.
Henrico Fire wants to remind residents that unattended cooking is a major source of home fires nationally and in our community.
They also want residents to remember to replace smoke alarm batteries and practice a home escape plan.
