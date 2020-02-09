Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brian Elliott made 25 saves to help the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 7-2 and keep Alex Ovechkin from reaching another milestone. Elliott and his teammates limited Ovechkin to two shots in his pursuit of 700 career goals. Ovechkin entered with 698. Sean Couturier scored twice and captain Claude Giroux had three points for Philadelphia. The Flyers took the play to the Capitals to bounce back from one of their worst losses of the season. Such a dominant performance against the top team in the Metropolitan Division showed further evidence Philadelphia could be a playoff team. Washington goaltender Braden Holtby got the hook in the third period after allowing seven goals on 25 shots.