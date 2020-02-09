Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Steven Enoch scored 13 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 2:47 remaining, and David Johnson, Ryan McMahon and Malik Williams combined for eight more from the line to lift No. 5 Louisville past Virginia 80-73 for its 10th consecutive victory. The Cardinals led most of the way before the Cavaliers stormed back to go ahead 70-68 on Kihei Clark’s two technical free throws with 3:25 left. Johnson’s jumper tied it before Enoch two free throws put Louisville ahead for good. Tomas Woldetensae had 27 points with seven 3-pointers for Virginia.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brian Elliott made 25 saves to help the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 7-2 and keep Alex Ovechkin from reaching another milestone. Elliott and his teammates limited Ovechkin to two shots in his pursuit of 700 career goals. Ovechkin entered with 698. Sean Couturier scored twice and captain Claude Giroux had three points for Philadelphia. The Flyers took the play to the Capitals to bounce back from one of their worst losses of the season. Such a dominant performance against the top team in the Metropolitan Division showed further evidence Philadelphia could be a playoff team. Washington goaltender Braden Holtby got the hook in the third period after allowing seven goals on 25 shots.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The new XFL debuted with an entertaining game the D.C. Defenders won 31-19 over the Seattle Dragons. The first game of the brand-new football league had a punt blocked for a touchdown, a juiced-up crowd roaring for big plays and a player swearing during an in-game television interview. The XFL doesn't have the star power of the NFL. Vince McMahon's latest venture is hoping to capture the attention of hardcore football fans in the aftermath of the Super Bowl. The XFL says it'll be patient in the aftermath of the Alliance of American Football failing in the midst of its first season.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Steffon Mitchell tied career highs with 21 points and 15 rebounds to lead Boston College to a 77-73 overtime victory over the Hokies. Mitchell came into the game averaging just 6.7 points per game, but he scored the final four points of the game. Landers Nolley II grabbed 11 rebounds and scored a game-high 29 points for the Hokies (14-10, 5-8), who lost their fifth consecutive game. Jay Heath tied a career high with 18 points for BC.