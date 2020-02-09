Driver arrested after fleeing from police, causing crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested a man after he fled the scene and struck another vehicle.
Richmond Police attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of North 21st Street and Fairmount Avenue at 6:20 p.m. for a violation.
The driver then fled the scene, striking another vehicle and utility pole.
The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle was taken into custody.
The intersection will be closed while officers finish the investigation and clear the scene.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.