Campbell looks to sweep Longwood

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Fighting Camels are led by Cedric Henderson Jr. and Cory Gensler. Henderson is averaging 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while Gensler is putting up 10 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Lancers have been anchored by Juan Munoz and Shabooty Phillips. Munoz has accounted for 10.7 points while Phillips has averaged 11 points per outing.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Henderson has connected on 46.3 percent of the 54 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 6 over the last three games. He's also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.