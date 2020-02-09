Artspace announces fifth annual art auction

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Approximately 60 works of art from leading regional artists will be on auctioned off to raise funds for Richmond’s Artspace as the non-profit gallery launches its 32nd year serving the artists and art-loving communities of Central Virginia.
Led by Guest Curator, Julie Weissend - local art lover, philanthropist, activist and developer - our auction committee has reviewed the work of numerous artists, looking for fresh and exciting pieces to present at our upcoming event.
The auction will fill the gallery with works from top painters, sculptors, printmakers, photographers, mixed-media artists and others across the region.
Silent auction bidding begins at the opening reception on Friday, Feb., 28, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. The opening is free and open to the public with music by The Cheats Movement.
The auction takes place on Saturday, March 14, with a gala event featuring a Live Auction and $50 Room, where small works will be sold directly off the walls for the set price of $50.
The Cheats Movement will be providing music and the auction will be led by Swisher Auctions, LLC, featuring auctioneer, Brian Pontius.
Advance sale tickets for the event are $35; tickets purchased at the door will be $50. Ticket price includes hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and a bidder number required for purchases in both the Silent and Live Auctions.
Doors open on Saturday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gallery, beginning the evening of the opening reception Friday, Feb., 28, or online.
Free event parking for both the opening reception and live event is available close by. Visit their website for more information.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 12-4 p.m. Please contact the gallery administrator at artspaceorg@gmail.com, or phone the gallery at 804-232-6464 for additional information. The gallery is located at Zero East 4th Street in Richmond, Virginia 23224, with a second door at 31 E. 3rd St., and online.
