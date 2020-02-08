Virginia jail accused of failing to assist with death probe

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia jail that came under state scrutiny after the 2015 death of a mentally ill man is now being accused of failing to cooperate with an investigation into three other inmate deaths.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the state Board of Corrections sent a sternly worded letter to the superintendent of Hampton Roads Regional Jail last month, saying the jail’s response to a request for investigative records of the inmate deaths “is wholly inadequate.”
The jail was heavily criticized after the death of Jamycheal Mitchell, who wasted away in a cell after a series of failures stopped him from being transferred to a state mental hospital.
