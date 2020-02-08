Senior Alert issued for missing 77-year-old woman with cognitive impairment

DANVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old woman who police say suffers from a cognitive impairment.
Virginia State Troopers and the Danville Police Department are searching for Doris Elaine Moore who was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. at her home on Ashlawn Drive in Danville.
Police said she was last seen wearing a white blouse with gray stripes, a sweater and light blue slacks.
Officials say she may be driving a 2002 white Toyota Sienna minivan with Virginia registration JYC-3440.
She could be in North Carolina but police are unsure at this time.
Troopers said she suffers from a cognitive impairment, so her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at 434-799-5111.
