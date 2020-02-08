Richmond SPCA to hold 18th Annual Dog Job and 5k Run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA’s 18th Annual Dog Jog and 5K Run presented by Holiday Barn Pet Resorts is scheduled for Sat., March 21.
This is a family-friendly event that has two main components – a competitive 5K race for people, and a one-mile leisurely Dog Jog.
Last year, more than 3,000 participants and 600 dogs came together to raise a net sum of more than $166,000 in lifesaving support.
These crucial funds are partly raised by teams and individuals engaging in peer-to-peer fundraising efforts.
This benefits the approximately 4,000 homeless animals sheltered at the Richmond SPCA annually as well as the lifesaving programs and services the nonprofit provides for pets and people, including low-cost veterinary care at the Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital.
“Our Dog Jog and 5K Run is an annual celebration of our companions,” said Richmond SPCA Chief Executive Officer Tamsen Kingry. “Many participants are already fundraising and sharing stories of the pets who have inspired them to help the Richmond SPCA save other animals in need. On March 21, they’ll come together at the start of spring to enjoy a day of family-friendly fun all in order to help homeless pets.”
The day’s activities begin at the Richmond SPCA at 2519 Hermitage Road with a competitive, chip-timed 5K run/walk sponsored by Williams Mullen for humans only at 9:30 a.m., which is followed by a leisurely, one-mile Dog Jog that is stroller friendly and sponsored by Zoetis at 11 a.m.
Throughout the morning, supporters will enjoy the pet-friendly vendor fair sponsored by Dominion Energy, featuring a Kids Fun Zone packed full of fun crafts, giant inflatables, face painting and more, as well as a Pets Fun Zone presented by the Petco Foundation.
Prizes donated by generous local sponsors will be awarded for top individual and team fundraisers, as well as the fastest 5K Run finishers.
At the conclusion of the event, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery will be hosting the official Dog Jog After Paw-ty from noon until 5 p.m.
Participants and their friends can enjoy local craft beer while being entertained by bands like Paulo Franco & The Freightliners and the Robin Williams Band.
Food trucks, pet-related vendors and a pet photo booth will also be on-site to add to the fun. All well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome outside the Ownby Lane tasting rooms. The brewery will donate 5% of beer sales to the Richmond SPCA.
Early bird registration, through which participants get $10 off each event signup fee, is open until March 1. Details are now available on the official race web page.
Dog Jog registration is per dog. Each registered canine is encouraged to bring along family and friends at no extra charge. The first 150 alumni of the Richmond SPCA to sign up will receive a free bandanna proclaiming, “I was adopted from the Richmond SPCA.” For more information or to register, please visit the Richmond SPCA website.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.